Helen Fiddner
Brookfield – Mrs. Helen T. (Reid) Fiddner, age 95, of Brookfield, died Thursday February 6, 2020 at the Glen Hill Center in Danbury. She was the widow of James F. Fiddner.
Mrs. Fiddner's family will receive relatives and friends at the Brookfield Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield. Family and friends are asked to please meet directly at the church. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury at the convenience of the family.
Published in News Times on Feb. 10, 2020