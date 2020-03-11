|
Helen H. Holmes
July 11, 1932 - March 7, 2020Helen (Hanson) Holmes, "Nannie", 87, of Southbury, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Danbury Hospital after a short illness. Helen was predeceased by her loving husband, John. Helen was born in Danbury on July 11, 1932. She attended Danbury schools and worked for Dr. Dean Edson upon graduation from high school.
Helen and John were married in 1955 and raised their family in Danbury. After raising her children, Helen took a job at Clapboard Ridge/Westside Children's Center where she became "Mama Holmey ' to hundreds of children. Teaching and working with children were Helen's passion. Helen loved to travel. She and John visited 49 of the 50 states. After retiring, Helen moved to Heritage Village where she made many wonderful friends and participated in a variety of activities.
Helen is survived by her sister, Ruth Young, her three children, Cindy (Richard) Tyrseck, John (Omeka) Holmes, and Belinda (John) Battista. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Brian, Andrew, Sam, and Alec and two great-grandchildren, James and Ezra.
A memorial service for Helen will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14th at 10:30 a.m. at the United Church of Christ, 283 Main Street North, Southbury, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's honor to the United Church of Christ. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 12, 2020