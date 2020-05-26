Sister Helen L. Blodgett, SCNHelen L. Blodgett, SCN, 71, was born in Danbury, CT on June 7, 1948. She died May 22, 2020, in Danbury, Connecticut. Helen was the daughter of the late Vincent J. and Helen C. (Doucette) Blodgett. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 42 years.She attended St. Peter School and Immaculate High School (first graduating class 1966), Danbury, CT. Graduated from Spaulding College, Nazareth, KY with a degree in physical education and involved with sports for many years.In 1977, Sister Helen made her First Vows as a Sister of Charity of Nazareth. The next year she began her ministry in health care at Sisters Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville, KY, where she served in pastoral care.Sister Helen served in several social services positions in Washington, DC, and Philadelphia, PA. In DC, she served as the director of Harvest House and SOME Thrift Shop. For many years she served as a therapist for drug, alcohol and mental health issues at Shalom, Inc. in Philadelphia. She was, also, a therapist at Pennsylvania Hospital.From 1979-1982 Sister Helen served her SCN Community as the Community Service Coordinator at the Motherhouse in Nazareth, KY. She was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Patrick Church, Philadelphia, PA.She is survived by her brother John Blodgett, her sisters Ruth D. Blodgett and Frances M. Wheeler, several nieces, nephews, cousins and her extended family, and by her religious community. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary C. Jackson and Anne Lorenti.Graveside funeral services and interment will take place in St. Peter Cemetery, Section 14, Danbury on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. Those wishing to attend are welcome, but are requested to respect social distancing and cemetery guidelines by remaining at their vehicles. Memorials may be offered to Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048 or St. Peter Church, 104 Main St., Danbury, CT 06810. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated when gatherings are once again permitted.Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.