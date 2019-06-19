The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. Lee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen L. Lee Obituary
Helen L. Lee
Helen L. Lee, 86, of Danbury, CT died on June 7, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was a resident of Danbury all her life.
Helen worked for American Radionics and the Senior Aid Program. She was a longtime member of her church – The Salvation Army and has now been called home to be with her Jesus.
She is survived by her two sisters: Rose Moorman of Connecticut and Margaret Newman of Tennessee, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10am-11am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Salvation Army Church, 15 Foster St., Danbury.
Her Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the church – The Salvation Army, 15 Foster Street, Danbury, CT.
A reception will follow the Service.
Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Bethel, CT at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in her memory can be made to Regional Hospice and Home Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now