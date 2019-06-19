Helen L. Lee

Helen L. Lee, 86, of Danbury, CT died on June 7, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was a resident of Danbury all her life.

Helen worked for American Radionics and the Senior Aid Program. She was a longtime member of her church – The Salvation Army and has now been called home to be with her Jesus.

She is survived by her two sisters: Rose Moorman of Connecticut and Margaret Newman of Tennessee, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 10am-11am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Salvation Army Church, 15 Foster St., Danbury.

Her Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the church – The Salvation Army, 15 Foster Street, Danbury, CT.

A reception will follow the Service.

Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Bethel, CT at the convenience of the family.

Contributions in her memory can be made to Regional Hospice and Home Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810. Published in News Times on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary