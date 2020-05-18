Helen Mainhart

May 28, 1937 – April 30, 2020Helen M. Mainhart, 82, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Brookfield, CT, predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, John Mainhart, died peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Sewickley, PA on May 28, 1937, daughter of the late Raymond and Dorcas (Broadwater) Wampler. Helen worked in the library at both Brookfield High School and North Shore Middle School in Milford, CT. She was an active parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Brookfield. She will be sadly missed by her son, John J. Mainhart, Jr. and his wife Anita; her three daughters, Kathleen Mainhart, Karleen Weiss, and Heather Carlson and her husband Mike Izzy; and her "daughter" Elizabeth Brady. She was loving grandmother to Ted, Calondra, and Zack Mainhart, Taylor-Lynn Weiss, Nichole and Tyler Brant, Nicholas and Michael Iannazzo. She is also survived by her sister, Judy Harhager of Savage River, Maryland and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with Helen's love of her parish, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Joseph Church.

Funeral Information: Burial was held on Thursday, May 7th at 12:00 p.m. at Middletown Veteran Cemetery where she was laid to rest with her beloved husband. Services will be held later in the summer when it is safe for people to travel.



