Helen I. Pack
June 1,1922- July 27, 2019Helen I. Pack (nee Weigelt) died on July 27, 2019 at the Glen Hill Center in Danbury, CT. She was the widow of Dr. George T. Pack, and the youngest daughter of Carl S. Weigelt and Dorothea Anna Schroeck, who arrived in Baltimore, MD from Austria on June 4, 1902.
She was born June 1, 1922 in Zanesville, Ohio, where she graduated from Zanesville High School, and then from The Good Samaritan School of Nursing's three-year program. When she was free to do so, she offered her services as an R.N. to the United States Navy during World War II, but was not accepted, as they were no longer taking volunteers.
While working temporarily at the Swan Hospital, a small private hospital in Cambridge, Ohio, she met her future husband. She continued her education at Ohio State University and at Columbia University's Teacher's College in N.Y.C., but did not graduate. She started her family of four instead.
Mrs. Pack and her husband reared their four children in Englewood, NJ. During that time, she became an active member of The Englewood Women's Club, The Englewood Women's Republican Club and The Junior League of Englewood, which later became the Junior League of Bergen County.
Dr. Pack, internationally known cancer specialist, surgeon and author of many medical books and articles, and Mrs. Pack traveled extensively in the United States and to many parts of the world, when Dr. Pack was invited to give lectures at various Colleges, universities and medical meetings. His clinic was located in New York City.
He also owned Lauxmont Dairy Farms in Wrightsville, PA and Pack Farms in Martinsville, PA. The Pack family spent many happy times with friends and family there. The farms were sold after Dr. Pack's death.
Mrs. Pack enjoyed music, art, the theater, history and opera. She was a former member of The Metropolitan Opera National Council. She enjoyed baseball (the Yankees) and many other spectator sports.
She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church of Newtown, CT.
Mrs. Pack was predeceased by her two sons, Christopher Charles and Johnathan; also by four sisters, four brothers and one nephew. She is survived by two daughters, Tacy Dorothea Pack of Brookfield, CT and Helen Pack Shipman and her husband, Robert C. Shipman of Prospect, CT. Also, she is survived by her son Jonathan's widow, Annemarie Nascenti Pack. She leaves behind three granddaughters, two grandsons, five great-grandchildren, one nephew, five nieces and their families.
Mrs. Pack's funeral will be held on Thursday, August 1 at 2:00 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 85 Mount Pleasant Road, Newtown, CT. A private interment will be at Brookside Cemetery in Englewood, NJ, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband and two sons. Honan Funeral Home of Newtown, CT is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Christ the King Lutheran Church.
Published in News Times on July 30, 2019