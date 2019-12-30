|
|
Helen S. Collischonn
Helen S. Collischonn stepped into heaven on December 27, 2019.
She was born in Willimantic, CT, on June 5, 1927 to the late Allen W.H. and Luella Sterry. She is survived by her five children, Christina Stuart and Patricia Dayton, Robert Collischonn and Eric Collischonn, Johanna Collischonn, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Hans B. Collischonn of 56+ years of marriage and her daughter, Teresa Jenkins.
The family will receive friends at the Hull Funeral Home 60 Division Street, Danbury, CT on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with words of remembrance at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Wooster Cemetery, Danbury.
In Lieu of flowers, Donations in her memory may be made to any of the following Organizations: The Long Ridge Library, 191 Long Ridge Road, Danbury, CT, 06810. The Long Ridge Methodist Church, 201 Long Ridge Road, Danbury, CT, 06810. Calvary Assembly of God, located at 960 Mineral Springs Rd., Cobleskill, NY. Mailing address: P.O. Box 145, Cobleskill, NY, 12043. Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, Located at 304 Howes Cave Rd., Howes Cave, NY. Mailing address at, P.O. Box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092.
To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Dec. 31, 2019