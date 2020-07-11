Helene L. Viau

Helene L. Viau died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at New Milford Hospital following a brief illness. She was the widow of the late Jules G. Viau.

Helene was born May 30, 1927 at home in Bridgewater, CT, the daughter of the late Martin T. and Mary (Skully) Lillis. Helene graduated from St. Francis Xavier School, New Milford High School and the University Of Connecticut School Of Alleid Health Sciences. A licensed physical therapist, Helene first worked at several hospitals in New York City and NJ, and later was employed by Sharon Hospital. Helene often spoke of making home visits to treat patients in rural Litchfield County who suffered from the lingering effects of a terrifying polio epidemic in the early 1950's. Helene joined the staff of New Milford Hospital in 1970 as director of the newly created Physical Therapy Department. After her retirement, Helene was a member of the Board of Directors of the New Milford Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, and volunteered actively in programs to improve public health, particularly that of young children.

Helene was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford, where she was a member of the Confraternity of the Rosary and an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist, bringing communion to members of the parish who were sick or hospitalized. During the 1960's she participated with her friends in local Catholic Small Group Discussions that were promoted by the Second Vatican Council.

Helene is survived by her son, Attorney Joseph Viau of New Milford, CT, daughter Mary Cappabianca and her husband Daniel of Kailua, HI, granddaughter Isabella Cappabianca, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Helene was predeceased by her brothers, Martin, John, William and Matthew Lillis.

With the Covid 19 Pandemic in mind, the Catholic Rite of Committal will take place Monday July 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Cemetery, New Milford, CT. As Helene would insist, social distancing and mask's protocols will be maintained in accordance with the emergency regulations of the State of CT.

The family is grateful for the kindness shown to Helene during her illness by the staff of New Milford Hospital and New Milford VNA. Donations may be made to New Milford VNA and Hospice, 68 Park Lane Rd., New Milford, CT 06776.

Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.



