|
|
Henry Scott McQuade
Henry Scott McQuade (Bud) 103 of Redding passed away on August 7th, 2019. He was born on June 30th, 1916 to Henry John and Mary Agnes McQuade of Bronx, NY. He later moved to Yonkers where he attended Yonkers High School for one year. He moved to Connecticut when he was a sophomore and graduated from Danbury High School in 1935. Bud then went on to the University of Connecticut and graduated in 1939 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He earned a Master of Science Degree from Yale University and a Sixth Year Degree in Administration from Fairfield University.
Bud was a member of The United States Army from 1943 to 1946 where he was an Altitude Chamber Technician. He developed Night Vision Programs for army pilots and allies. He also developed and instructed ditching and survival programs for B25 crews. These programs ultimately saved many servicemen's lives.
Bud taught at Samuel Staples School from 1952 to June of 1959. He then went on to teach at Joel Barlow High School where he taught science, biology, and oceanography. He eventually became Science Department Chair and Audio Visual Director. He retired in 1977 to pursue interests in world wide traveling, fishing, family and friends, and planting his field of daffodils.
Bud is predeceased by his beloved wife Florence Ayers McQuade. He is survived by his sister Roberta Green of Hemet, California; his nephew Henry Sanford (Mary Ellen); his great-niece Aileen Mozdzer (Robert); his great-great-niece Taylor Rae; a nephew Rufus Ayers (Ruth); nieces Patricia Pavlik (Dave), Joan Birks (Albert) and Ahwren Ayers (Charles Harriman); his goddaughter and great-niece Meghan Alexander (Billy) and lifelong friend Bob Bass (Gloria).
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly at Christ Church Parish, 184 Cross Highway, Redding. Burial will follow at the Redding Ridge Cemetery. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, August 20th from 4-7 p.m. at The Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, CT.
To light a candle or leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Aug. 18, 2019