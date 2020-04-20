|
|
Henry Robert "Bob" Klein
Henry Robert Klein "Bob", 93, of Newtown, CT, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went to be with his Lord and beloved wife, Jean B. Klein, on April 16th, 2020. He passed peacefully at Newtown Rehabilitation and Health Care Center of natural causes. Because of the pandemic that is upon us now, his family members were unable to be with him, however, the family will be forever grateful to his aide who was with him through this pandemic and kept him comfortable and happy, and helped him to the other side with a smile upon his face. Bob was born on April 21st, 1926 in Yonkers, New York to Emily and Henry Klein and was an only child. He enjoyed fishing and working with his father at his auto repair garage before joining the US Army Glider Troops in April of 1944. Bob was sent to the Philippines where they fought valiantly in three major battles. His unit experienced extensive jungle fighting and unfortunately, he was the only survivor of his original platoon which deeply affected him for the rest of his life. He also participated in the occupation of Japan after their surrender. He was finally able to return to his family in Yonkers, New York in February of 1946. He was blessed to be able to attend The College of Aeronautics at LaGuardia Airport in Flushing, New York on the GI Bill graduating in 1953. During this time, he met the love of his life, Jean, on the steps of a Baptist Church in South Yonkers during a church picnic and they married on February 24, 1951. They resided in Woodside, LI before moving to Newtown, CT when he was hired after graduating by Sikorsky Aircraft in March of 1953. There he had many roles, most notably a member of their Flight Safety Board with special attention to product support for the CH64 Sky Crane, and also Commercial Overhaul Coordinator of Worldwide Customer Service. Bob retired from Sikorsky in 1987 and went on to become a member of the Newtown Zoning Board of Appeals for many years and was also an integral member of the Newtown Congregational Church helping in the construction of the new church on West Street. Bob and Jean are survived by two children, Elise Klein Pelletier of Newtown, and Eric Robert Klein and his wife Kim of Newtown. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Nicole Pelletier of Waterbury, Alexandra Pelletier of Newtown, Christian and Casey Klein of Newtown and his beloved great-granddaughter, Raeanne of Newtown. Bob and Jean were avid skiers and enjoyed many years of skiing with their family in Vermont with the Sikorsky Ski Club and in later years with friends and family at Stowe, Vermont. They enjoyed trips traveling to Europe on a nine-country tour with their children as teenagers, and later came to love Greece where they vacationed often in their later years with friends. They vacationed summers in Cape Cod with their close friends from Yonkers and their family for many years as well as the Jersey Shore with Jeans relatives.
"In truth, a family is what you make it. It is made strong by not the number of heads counted at the dinner table, but by the rituals you help family members create, by the memories you share, by the commitment of love, time and caring….." . Bob and Jean were the epitome of this. The family will always carry you with us, wherever we are, whatever we do, you are right beside us. Your undying love, guidance and nurturing will never ever leave us. An inurnment of Bob and Jeans' ashes will take place at the at the Newtown Congregational Church at the Memorial Wall shortly, and once the pandemic restrictions have lifted the family would be pleased if you would join us for a celebration of Bob's life, to be announced. To leave an online condolence visit www.honanfh.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 21, 2020