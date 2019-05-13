Henry Scozzafava Jr.

Henry Scozzafava Jr. passed away unexpectedly at home on May 4, 2019. Henry was born on July 4, 1994 in Danbury, Connecticut to Joy (Pierce) and Henry Scozzafava Sr.

Henry attended Danbury Public Schools and graduated from Danbury High School in 2012.

Henry worked outdoors as a landscaper and most recently as a painter along side his dad at his painting company.

He is survived by his loving daughter Sophia Scozzafava, parents Joy and Henry Scozzafava Sr. and his brother Matthew Scozzafava. He also leaves behind grandparents Peter and Stella Koval; grandmother Edith Scozzafava; aunt Cheryl Pierce; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joseph Scozzafava Jr.

Henry had a big heart and loved his family and friends deeply, especially his daughter Sophia who brought him so much love and happiness and for whom he cherished more than anything. He will be sadly missed by all whose lives he touched.

A Celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at the First Assembly of God Church, 133 Junction Rd Brookfield, CT. Published in News Times on May 13, 2019