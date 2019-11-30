|
Herbert Bonner
Danbury – Mr. Herbert Bonner, age 94, of Danbury, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Jeanne M. (Hill) Bonner.
Mr. Bonner was born January 23, 1925 in Cumberland, Rhode Island, son of the late Herbert and Esther (Bishop) Bonner. He moved to Danbury as a small child, attending Balmforth Ave. and Main Street schools where he played basketball and baseball. For many years he worked with his step father Joseph Cordio, then for E. Paul Kovacs and later at St. Peter Cemetery in Danbury. In 1950, he married his loving wife Jeanne who passed away in June of 2012. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed working in his garden and watching UCONN Women's basketball.
Mr. Bonner proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during World War II.
Mr. Bonner is survived by his children: Clyde Bonner and his wife Pam of Sherman and Herbert Bonner of CA, his grandchildren: Jared Bonner and his wife Erin of Sherman and Karissa Fall and her husband Jason of Dover, NH, his great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Gabriella and Rylie Bonner of Sherman and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Jeanne and his parents, Mr. Bonner was predeceased by his step father: Joseph Cordio and his siblings: Ilene Bonner, Everett Bonner, Anthony Cordio, Arthur Cordio, Joseph Cordio and Evelyn Cordio Schoen.
Mr. Bonner's family would like to thank his caregivers, longtime physician Dr. David Weinshel and VITAS Hospice for the exceptional care that they provided.
Funeral services for Mr. Bonner will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Healthcare, 199 Park Road Extension, Middlebury, CT 06762 or to a veterans organization of the donor's choice. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 1, 2019