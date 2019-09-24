|
|
Herbert A. Marcucilli
HERBERT ALFRED MARCUCILLI, SR.
Herbert ("Herb") Marcucilli Sr., loving husband of Theresa Marcucilli, died peacefully on September 23rd at the Lutheran Home of Southbury at the age of 91. Herb is survived by his wife, Theresa; his brother, Ted; his five sons, Mark, Herbert Jr, James, John, and Peter; along with his eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Born July 21st, 1928 in Port Chester, New York, Herb was the proud son of Theodore and Rose Marcucilli. Herb graduated from Port Chester High School and spent 40 years as a store manager for A&P Supermarkets. Herb also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Herb was an avid sports fan, especially of the New York Yankees. His childhood hero was Joe DiMaggio, whom Herb considered the greatest baseball player of all time. Herb spent his free time with Theresa or pitching to his boys on a local baseball field.
Herb met his beautiful wife, Theresa ("Sheppy") Luvara, working at the A&P Supermarket in Port Chester. She was the light of his life. They married on February 6th, 1955 and went on to be the proud and loving parents of five sons.
Herb will be remembered by his family and friends as a devoted husband and father. His spirit will live on with the ones he loved.
Family will receive friends at The Hull Bethel Funeral Home on Greenwood Avenue, Bethel on Friday, Sept. 27th from 6 – 8 p.m. with a service at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Lutheran Home of Southbury, CT.
The full obituary is available on the Hull Funeral Home website, at www.HullFuneralService.com.
Published in News Times on Sept. 25, 2019