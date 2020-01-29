The News-Times Obituaries
|
Herbert Ogden Morse, Jr.
Herbert Ogden Morse, Jr., 86, of Redding, passed away at home on January 20, 2020 of complications from prostate cancer.
Ogden is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jane; his daughter, Sue Jacob, and her husband, Myles, of Minneapolis, MN; his daughter, Lyndi Ross, and her husband, Artie, of Simsbury; his son, Ogden Morse III, and his wife, Sue, of Falmouth, ME; his eight grandchildren; his great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Lucy Pinches; and his beloved cat, Charlotte. He was predeceased by his brother, Larry, who died in 2011; and by his daughter, Vicki, who passed away on the same date (January 20) in 2015.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Joel Barlow High School auditorium.
Published in News Times on Jan. 30, 2020
