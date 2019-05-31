Herculano R. Santa

Herculano R. Santa, 78, beloved father of Sandra Santa Cosgrove and Andreia Santa, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Springfield, VA after a brief illness with family by his side. Herculano was born October 31, 1940 in Valado de Santa Quiteria, Portugal, the son of the late Jose Antonio Santo and Maria Luisa Rosario. He is survived by his loving daughters Sandra Cosgrove and husband John and their children Sean, Ryan and Maria of Springfield, VA and Andreia Santa of Saratoga Springs, NY, loving brother, Jose Antonio Santo of Portugal, his loving sister Luisa Pereira of Portugal, loving brothers, Fernando Santo of FL, Paulo Santo of Danbury, CT and Pedro Santo of Portugal; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Felicia Santa, two brothers Antonio and Sebastiao Santo. Visitation will be on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 5pm to 8pm at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, CT. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at The Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 12 Cottage St., Danbury, CT. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. To sign a book of remembrance or to offer condolences online, visit www.thegreenfuneralhome. Published in News Times on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary