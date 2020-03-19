|
|
Hildegard Parsons
Hildegard Parsons of Danbury, CT passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born 85 years ago to the late August and Berta Wall and spent her whole life in Danbury.
Hildegard, better known as Hilda, was the loving wife of the late Louis W. Parsons, Jr. Together they built a home and raised their family. She loved spending many hours in her vegetable garden and with her many flowers which covered her yard and deck. She was always outdoors working in her yard, taking the dog out for a walk or playing with her grand-dog.
Hilda always enjoyed trips to the casino with her girlfriends. She loved holidays, picnics or any reason that she could spend time with her family and friends. She loved to cook her many favorite German recipes that were enjoyed by all.
Although the light may not shine from her eyes anymore, Hilda shines down on those whom she loved and loved her, to guide them along the path of life until we meet again.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kathleen Pierce of New Milford, Kevin Parsons and wife, Sue of Southbury, her grandson Matthew Pierce of San Diego, her sister Lore Pierce and numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at Cornell Memorial Home between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church in Danbury. Burial to follow in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Hildegard's honor to: New Fairfield – Sherman Animal Shelter, 223 CT – 37 New Fairfield, CT 06812. To leave an online condolence, please visit [email protected]
Published in News Times on Mar. 20, 2020