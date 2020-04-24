The News-Times Obituaries
|
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Howard Dines


1954 - 2020
Howard Dines Obituary
Howard Lee Dines
Howard Lee Dines of Danbury, CT passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the age of 65 from the COVID 19 Virus. He is survived by his sister Lisa Dines Reiss of Brookfield, CT, and his nieces Jaclyn Reiss (Matthew Rocheleau) and Deanna Reiss (Matthew Emminger) of Boston. Howard, known to his friends as Howie, was born on June 4, 1954, in Pittsburgh, PA. He graduated from Morgantown High School and attended West Virginia University. Later he moved to Connecticut where he was an active member of the Danbury Drum and Bugle Corps. He also was an avid reader and loved all animals, especially cats. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, and uncle. Donations in Howard's memory may be made to the United Jewish Center, 141 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury, CT 06810, or the Friends of the Danbury Library, 170 Main St., Danbury, CT 06810. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 25, 2020
