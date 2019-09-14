|
Howard John Gombert Sr.
Howard John Gombert Sr., passed away peacefully at his home on September 12, 2019. He was born on June 1, 1941, in New York, New York to the late Alice (Hood) and Herbert Gombert. He is survived by his children, and his grandchildren.
Howard grew up in New Fairfield, Connecticut. He was a self-made engineer, a master problem-solver, and a great mechanic. He worked as a machinist for Gilbert and Bennett for many years, built his own televisions and computers from scratch, and rebuilt cars for fun. He also enjoyed the farm life, having worked on various dairy farms in his youth and later bought his own farm in Missouri. Howard also proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine.
In lieu of flowers, his family is asking donations be made to the animal shelter in his hometown at https://www.nfsaw.org/donate-now
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St., Danbury, CT 06810) from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in News Times on Sept. 15, 2019