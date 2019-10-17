|
Dr. Howard B. Kaplan
A devoted physician, husband, and father, Dr. Howard B. Kaplan passed away on October 11, 2019, in the care of family and friends. He was 68 years old.
Howie was son of the late Lawrence Kaplan and Marjorie Kaplan (née Goldstein) of New York City. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Michigan, and he earned his medical degree from New York Medical College. A longtime resident of New Fairfield, Dr. Kaplan specialized in internal medicine and was the former medical director of Glen Hill Center, a local nursing home.
Dr. Kaplan was a frequent and active contributor to the local community. His love of baseball – he was an avid fan of the New York Yankees – led him to become a local baseball umpire for youth amateur leagues in the Greater Danbury area. In addition to his private medical practice, Dr. Kaplan provided volunteer medical and educational services, including on behalf of the homeless and other at-risk populations.
Howie's interests extended beyond the practice of medicine: he was an amateur photographer and could be found spending a good portion of his limited free time growing vegetables and flowers in his garden. Most of all, Howie is remembered for his generosity, dedication to his craft, and his love for his family and friends.
Howie is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen; his sons Jacob, Jonathan, and Gabriel; his sister Nancy; and his nephew Davin.
A service celebrating Howie's life will be held on Sunday, November 3, at Temple Beth Elohim, 31 Mt. Ebo Rd. North, Brewster, NY. Internment will follow at King David Memorial Gardens in Putnam Valley, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
He will be sorely missed.
Published in News Times on Oct. 20, 2019