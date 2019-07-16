Howard Manton Layton

On July 14th, Howard Manton Layton, hard-working husband, father, and brother, passed away at the age of 100. Howard was born on November 18, 1918 in Coventry, England to Edith and Alexander Layton. He attended Coventry Technical College and served in the African campaign of World War II in the Royal Air Force, stationed in Egypt. Through the years immediately following the war, he toured the British Isles as a stage and film actor, and performed for Queen Mary at the Richmond Theatre, where he was presented to her in her Loge.

Howard immigrated to the United States, and founded Interlab, a high-tech manufacturing firm, with his former wife, Narcissza, in 1958 in Pleasantville, NY. The company moved to Danbury, CT in 1971 where they continued to manage it for another 43 years until they closed its doors in 2014. He held 16 US patents and co-authored 6 more for his inventions. Always fond of the written word, he authored a memoir trilogy: The Thirteen Club, Love and Sand, and The Death of Cope Street. He had a lifelong love of flying, acting, and writing.

Howard was preceded in death by his daughters Peta and Leslie, his brother Archie, and sister-in-law Peggy.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Amy, his children Muffin (Mike), Antal (Denise), Panni, and Paulette, his stepchildren Lisa, Lynn, and Scott, his grandchildren Raymond (Katie), Christopher (Grace), Cooper, and Freddy, his great grandchildren, Max and Jackson, his former wife, Narcissza, as well as several nieces and nephews, and extended family.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19th at 1:30 p.m. in the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and 4 Gorham Place, Trumbull, CT 06611. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may greet the family Friday after 11:00 a.m. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com Published in News Times on July 17, 2019