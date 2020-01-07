|
Hugh P. Broughel
Hugh P. Broughel of New Milford, CT, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 in New Milford at the age of 73.
He was born February 24, 1946 in Fairfield, CT, the youngest son of the late Edward and Florence (Lavery) Broughel. He graduated from Andrew Ward High School in Fairfield, CT; he received his BA from Sacred Heart University and an MS and six year certificate from Fairfield University. Hugh married Nancy Kachur at St. Joseph's Church in Danbury on February 13, 1971.He taught science at St. Jerome's School in Norwalk and later became a psychologist at Pre School in Waterbury. Hugh loved the outdoors and cared deeply about the environment. He enjoyed many hikes, especially on the Appalachian Trail. Hugh was a gentle, quiet loving man; those who were lucky enough to know him are better people for it. Hugh volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Appalachian Trail and he was an avid wood worker.
Hugh is survived by his wife Nancy, of 48 years; brother Andrew of Milford, CT and many nieces and nephews with whom he shared a special relationship. He was predeceased by his brothers Edward and James.
Calling hours will take place Saturday January 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a celebration of life starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. The interment will be private.
Contributions in Hugh's name may be made to the New Milford Animal Shelter, 8 Dodd Rd., New Milford, CT or the CT Appalachian Trail conservancy.
Published in News Times on Jan. 8, 2020