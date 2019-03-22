Ian Gregory Beattie

Ian Gregory Beattie, a longtime resident of New Milford, CT, passed away on March 16, 2019, in Adelaide, Australia, of frontotemporal lobe dementia and heart failure. He was 61 years old. Ian was born in Victor Harbor, Australia to Robert and Roberta (Fairbank) Beattie. He completed his post-secondary education in automotive repair and fleet management in South Australia and worked as a master automotive mechanic after immigrating to the United States in 1984. For more than 30 years, Ian used his expertise in automotives to manage sales and service operations for Firestone Tire, Newtown Car Care, Ford Motor Company, and Autopart International. Following his retirement, Ian returned to Australia to be nearer to his daughter, grandchildren, and siblings

Ian enjoyed traveling with his family to participate in equestrian events in his youth. During his time in the United States, Ian was an avid car and motorsports enthusiast and delighted in attending car shows and competing in online video car racing. In addition to automotives, Ian loved to have a good chin-wag over a beer with his mates while donning an apron to cook up anything from whole suckling pigs to shrimp on the barbie. For several years he volunteered his time with the Boy Scouts of America where he taught many of the young scouts how to cook over a campfire and prepare meals for a large crowd. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality, quick wit, and generous nature. If you needed a hand, Ian was sure to lend it.

Ian is survived by loved ones in the U.S. and Down Under. He will be sadly missed by his son, David R. Beattie, and daughter-in-law, Katelyn Bakewell, of New Milford, CT; his daughter, Samantha "Sissy" Beattie, her fiancé, Ben O'Neill, and his grandchildren Bentley and Matilda O'Neill of Adelaide, Australia; siblings Malcolm Beattie, Sandy Beattie, Angus "Doc" Beattie, and Jeannie Schroeder; nephew Josh Beattie; and several other nieces and nephews, all of South Australia. In addition, Ian leaves his former wife of 29 years, Laurene (Wahlstrom) Beattie, of New Milford, CT; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Crooks, of Birmingham, AL.

Memorial services are private and planned for a time that allows for family to travel. Donations in Ian's memory can be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org. Published in News Times on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary