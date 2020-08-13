Ida Coladarci
Ida Russo Coladarci, age 96 of Danbury, went home to heaven on August 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Angelo Coladarci.
Ida is survived by her two sons: Marty and his wife Kathy, and Angelo and his wife Ginny, 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughters Mary Ann Abramo and Debbie Cypher Gillotti.
A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family.
