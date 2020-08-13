Ida Coladarci

1/
Ida Russo Coladarci, age 96 of Danbury, went home to heaven on August 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Angelo Coladarci.
Ida is survived by her two sons: Marty and his wife Kathy, and Angelo and his wife Ginny, 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughters Mary Ann Abramo and Debbie Cypher Gillotti.
A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family.
To read the full obituary or to leave a comforting thought, or message of condolence, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com.



Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
