Ida Eriquez
Ida "Dolly" Eriquez passed away on Thursday, January 16th, at Glen Hill Center in Danbury at the age of 90. Ida was born on April 8, 1929 in Danbury, a daughter of the late Frank and Louise Eriquez. She was predeceased by five brothers and three sisters.
Ida is survived by her sister Dolores Tierney of Brookfield and many nieces and nephews.
Ida will be remembered for her loving, generous heart for family and friends, for the hours of playing cards, and for her favorite words to the nursing staff, "Thank you, Honey."
The family would like to thank the staff at Glen Hill and Compassus for all their compassionate care.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. -11 a.m. on Thursday, January 23rd, at Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury. A Prayer Service will be at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 200 Executive Boulevard, Unit 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To light a candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 19, 2020