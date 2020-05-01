Ilse Smigala
Ilse (Gassner) Smigala
Ilse (Gassner) Smigala, 95, of Southbury, formerly of Danbury, beloved wife of the late Walter P. Smigala, died peacefully at the Lutheran Home of Southbury. She was born in Schirwindt, Germany on January 23, 1925, daughter of the late William and Elfriede (Weise) Gassner. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Danbury.
Ilse was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a talented seamstress and worked for Johanna Meltzer in Danbury for many years. She had also enjoyed working in the kitchen at Great Plain School. Her greatest joy in life was her family and they adored her. She was a kind and selfless person, who was soft spoken but had a quick wit. She was always polite and considerate of others.
She will be sadly missed by her two daughters, Christine DiVenere and her husband, Len, and Cathy Keeler and her husband, Jack; her four grandchildren, Jenna Smith (Nick), Matt Baldwin (Jeanine), Carrie Ann Miller (John) and Ryan Keeler (Melissa); and nine great grandchildren, Sam, Annie, Matthew, Addison, Isabelle, Jack, Luca, Evan and Kyle. She will also be missed by her step-grandchild, Juj Val (Cristina) and their daughters, Taylor and Maya; and her nephews, nieces and cousins.
Burial in Immanuel Lutheran took place privately. Public Services will be held to celebrate Ilse's life when the social distancing requirements are lifted.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 1, 2020.
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
