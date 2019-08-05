|
Ilse Zimmerman
Ilse Zimmerman, 92, of Danbury, wife of the late Kurt Zimmerman, died on Monday morning, August 5, 2019.
Mrs. Zimmerman was born in Stuttgart, Germany, November 9, 1926, the daughter of the late Karl and Emily (Romberg) Woellper. She immigrated to the United State in 1950 from Germany and has resided in the area ever since.
She was a retired comptroller for the former Newmont Mining Company at their Danbury location and a member of the United Jewish Center of Danbury and of its Sisterhood.
Mrs. Zimmerman is survived by two daughters, Linda Zimmerman of Larchmont, NY and Karen Zimmerman and her husband, Paul Bindler of Greenwich, CT and two granddaughters, Julia and Lauren.
Funeral services and interment will take place at the direction of the family.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Aug. 6, 2019