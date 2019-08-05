The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilse Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilse Zimmerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ilse Zimmerman Obituary
Ilse Zimmerman
Ilse Zimmerman, 92, of Danbury, wife of the late Kurt Zimmerman, died on Monday morning, August 5, 2019.
Mrs. Zimmerman was born in Stuttgart, Germany, November 9, 1926, the daughter of the late Karl and Emily (Romberg) Woellper. She immigrated to the United State in 1950 from Germany and has resided in the area ever since.
She was a retired comptroller for the former Newmont Mining Company at their Danbury location and a member of the United Jewish Center of Danbury and of its Sisterhood.
Mrs. Zimmerman is survived by two daughters, Linda Zimmerman of Larchmont, NY and Karen Zimmerman and her husband, Paul Bindler of Greenwich, CT and two granddaughters, Julia and Lauren.
Funeral services and interment will take place at the direction of the family.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now