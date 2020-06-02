Inez Foxx
1915 - 2020
Inez T. Foxx
Inez T. Wheeler Foxx, passed away on May 31, 2020.
Born Dec. 6, 1915 in Chittenden, VT, the youngest of six children from Wright and Julia Wheeler. After graduating as Valedictorian from Rutland HS, she came to NYC and married Michael J. Foxx who predeceased her in 1952. Inez worked as a governess most of her life. She was also quite a storyteller and had a treasure chest full of stories, lessons and great memories to share with family.
She leaves behind two daughters, Evelyn Ruth McCauley and son-in-law James McCauley of Brookfield, CT and Janet Kilbourne Walker of Chesnee, SC, 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren.
A very special thank you to Western Rehabilitation Care Center for the extra special care and attention
they provided during her last years there.
Burial will be private. Hull Funeral Home, Danbury is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hullfuneralservice.com

Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hull Funeral Home - Danbury
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
