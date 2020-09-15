Irene Gallignano
July 12, 1933 - September 12, 2020. Age 87 of Enfield, CT beloved wife of the late Louis "Buddy' Gallignano, entered into eternal peace on September 12, 2020 at home. Irene was born in New York City, New York - the daughter of Nicolas and Elvira Palmieri.
She was raised in New York City, graduated from Mattatuck Community College in 1985 with a Degree in Nursing and was employed at Danbury Hospital for over 20 years. She loved cooking, the casino and cards.
Irene is survived by her three sons, Louis Gallignano and partner Elaine Davis-Diaz of Miami FL; Mitchell Gallignano, Sr and his wife Marybeth of West Haven, CT; Ciro A Gallignano, Sr and his wife Christina of East Windsor, CT; and her daughter Louise Gallignano and partner Bill Gerner of Enfield, CT; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Evoy Funeral Home in North Cape May, NJ on Saturday, September 19, 2020. For service information and to share condolences, please visit www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
.