1/
Irene Gallignano
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Gallignano
July 12, 1933 - September 12, 2020. Age 87 of Enfield, CT beloved wife of the late Louis "Buddy' Gallignano, entered into eternal peace on September 12, 2020 at home. Irene was born in New York City, New York - the daughter of Nicolas and Elvira Palmieri.
She was raised in New York City, graduated from Mattatuck Community College in 1985 with a Degree in Nursing and was employed at Danbury Hospital for over 20 years. She loved cooking, the casino and cards.
Irene is survived by her three sons, Louis Gallignano and partner Elaine Davis-Diaz of Miami FL; Mitchell Gallignano, Sr and his wife Marybeth of West Haven, CT; Ciro A Gallignano, Sr and his wife Christina of East Windsor, CT; and her daughter Louise Gallignano and partner Bill Gerner of Enfield, CT; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Evoy Funeral Home in North Cape May, NJ on Saturday, September 19, 2020. For service information and to share condolences, please visit www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
Evoy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved