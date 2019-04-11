Irene Uffer

Irene Uffer, 83, of Danbury, CT, wife of the late Rubin Uffer, mother of Daryl Bain (Joseph), Howard Uffer (Lisa) and Larry Uffer (Karen); sister of Benson Lafazan and Sy Lafazan and grandmother of eight, died on Thursday morning, April 11, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Uffer was born in Brooklyn, NY, January 26, 1936, daughter of the late Leon and Diana (Yomtov) Lafazan.

She attended New York schools and was a retired real estate office manager.

A resident of the area since 1998 coming from Westchester County, NY, Mrs. Uffer was a member of the United Jewish Center of Danbury and a member of the Sisterhood. She was an avid reader and enjoyed mahjong

Funeral services will take place on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 12 noon in the United Jewish Center, 141 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury with Rabbi Stefan Tiwy and Cantor Penny Kessler officiating.

Interment will follow in the United Jewish Center Cemetery, 250 Grays Bridge Rd., Brookfield, CT.

The family will receive friends in the Rose Dick Room of the United Jewish Center on Sunday after 11:30a.m. The family will be observing Shiva on Sunday from 3p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Uffer Residence, 33 Greenlawn Rd., Amawalk (Somers), NY 10501 with Minyan at 6:30 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bain Residence, 3 Willow Run Rd., Brookfield, CT 06804 with Minyan at 7:30 p.m.

Contributions in Mrs. Uffer's memory may be made to the United Jewish Center Religious School Enrichment Fund, 141 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury, CT 06810.

Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements. Published in News Times on Apr. 11, 2019