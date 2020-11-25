Irving E. Straiton
Danbury – Mr. Irving E. Straiton, age 82, of Danbury, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Bethel Health Care Center.
Mr. Straiton was born October 2, 1938 in Danbury, a son of the late Fredrick and Dorothy (Barber) Straiton. He worked as a mechanic at Archies Auto in Danbury for over 30 years. He enjoyed auto racing, devoted many hours to Soap Box Derby and raced at the Danbury Race Arena for many years.
Mr. Straiton proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army.
Mr. Straiton will be sadly missed by his son: Alan Straiton and his wife Stacey of Danbury, his sisters: Nancy Green of Texas and Patricia Martin of Washington, his grandchildren: Robert Lemke, Jr., Christopher Lemke, Colin Oldham, Joshua Straiton and Morgan Straiton, his great-grandchildren: Cayden Lemke and Bryce Lemke. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter: Marceline Lemke-Oldham and his siblings: Fred Straiton, Doris Hample, Raymond Straiton and Shirley Kelly.
Funeral services and burial in Wooster Cemetery in Danbury will be held at a time to be announced. There are no calling hours. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com