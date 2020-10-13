Jack D. Peck Sr.
"Loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather"
Mr. Jack D. Peck Sr., 76, of Brookfield, entered into the gates of heaven on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. He was the widower of Roberta (McCarthy) Peck.
Jack was born in Newtown on February 28, 1944, son of the late Kenneth and Alice (McGinley) Peck. He graduated from Newtown High School Class of 1962. He worked as a truckdriver for Dosch-King Paving of Whippany, NJ and later for American Asphalt of Danbury until his retirement.
Jack leaves to cherish and honor his memory; a son, Jack D. Peck Jr. and his wife, Faith of East Wilton, ME; a daughter, Jeannine Fletcher of Wilton, ME; two brothers, Arthur Peck and his wife, Linda of Newtown, William Peck and his wife, Rahnna of Oxford, CT; 2 sisters, Edy Tani and her husband, Joseph of Middlebury and Karen Leonard and her husband, Bill of New Milford; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He also leaves two special family members who were like daughters, Shelley Narvaez and Tina Pettit. He was predeceased by his brothers, Kenneth, Charles and Raymond Peck.
Arrangements: All funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family. Brookside Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 200 Benson Road, Middlebury has been entrusted with the arrangements.
