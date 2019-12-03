|
Jack F. Hawkins
John "Jack" F. Hawkins, age 83, of Bethel, CT died at his home on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was the husband of the late Carolyn Hawkins.
He was born in Bridgeport, CT September 9, 1936, was a US Army veteran, and served firstly as an insurance Agent for Liberty Mutual and later worked with his wife in their own Agency. Active in the Bethel, Dodgingtown and Georgetown Fire Departments; including having served as Georgetown Fire Marshall. He also served with the Knights of Columbus, The American Legion, Danbury Railway Museum and the Bethel Lion's Club.
He was well loved and will be missed by many close friends and family, his sister-in-law: Beverly Carey.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department, 38 South St., Bethel, CT 06801.
A Memorial service will be held at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel Friday, December 6, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Cremation will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Dec. 4, 2019