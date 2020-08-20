Jack W. Kessinger
Jack W. Kessinger, age 81 of Bethel, CT passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of Lois (Huneke) Kessinger.
Jack was born May 12, 1939 in Scranton, PA a son of the late Bernice (Burleigh) Kessinger. He serviced four and a half years in the military during the Vietnam War, then obtained an Associates Degree in business from the University of Connecticut. Jack owned his own business in Danbury for over 30 years. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Bethel and served as treasurer for several years. Jack enjoyed being Sergeant at Arms for the Rotary Club and was an avid gardener of perennial flowers.
In addition to his wife of 53 years, Jack is survived by three sisters, Arlene Morganson of Dallas, TX, Elizabeth Campbell of Chelmsford, MA and Kathleen Peck of Florida and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Judy Gibney.
A private memorial service will be held at the New Fairfield Congregational Church at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: First Congregational Church of Bethel, 46 Main Street, Bethel, CT 06801
To leave online condolences, please visit; hullfuneralservice.com