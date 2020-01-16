|
Jacqueline Cusack
Jacqueline Cusack, 57, native of New Fairfield, passed late last year near her residence in East Haven, CT. Jackie was born Aug 14, 1962 to the late Norman and Patricia (Gennerich) Cusack. Jackie had many great loves, most of which involved nature and the outdoors. She was well-known in high school for her softball abilities, earning the title of State Champ for her team as the star pitcher. She grew up playing on her community beach at Candlewood Lake with her sister Kathy, beginning a lifelong love affair with boating and the water. Jackie loved to travel abroad and locally for her driving job. She fell madly in love with many animals during her life and made a profession out of caring for them. Many described her as an animal whisperer! She was an adventurous spirit who cared deeply about the environment and all who knew her know that she was one-of-a-kind. She made friends everywhere she went and dearly loved the aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews that she is survived by. If you would like to reach out to Jackie's family, contact her niece Beth Hunter at [email protected]
Published in News Times on Jan. 18, 2020