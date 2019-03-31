Jacqueline Beatrice Lewis

On Thursday, March 7 2019, our beloved sister Jacqueline Beatrice Lewis "Jackyé", went home to the Lord at the age of 62.

Visitation will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Keyser Funeral Home at 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, NY 12401. Funeral services will follow immediately from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tim Kunz will be officiating. Afterward, Interment will take place in the Hurley Cemetery at 69-91 Zandhoek Rd., Hurley NY 12443. The family invites you to a luncheon starting at 2 p.m. at the Wiltwyck County Golf Club, 404 Steward Lane, Kingston, NY.

Jacqueline was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 18, 1956, to the late Corene and Leslie Lewis. Her education started at the One Room School House #6 in West Hurley, NY. She graduated from Onteora High School in Boiceville, NY in 1974 and continued on to receive her bachelor's degree in Marketing from Hofstra University.

Jackyé's career began at IBM where she worked for several years and held various professional positions in NY and CT. She transitioned to Boehringer Ingelheim and finished her career in Procurement at the Veteran's Administration in Montrose, NY.

Our dearest Jacqueline is survived by: her loving partner- Calvin Saunders, her four sisters- Pamalar Lewis, Kathy Lewis, Brenda Lewis and Albertha Lewis, two brothers Leslie Lewis, Jr. and Leonard Lewis and brother in law Ray Alemeda, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

We encourage you to post tributes (express your condolences, share a story or picture) about Jackyé on Keyser's website at www.KeyserFuneralService.com. Published in News Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary