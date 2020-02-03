The News-Times Obituaries
|
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
James A. Miller Jr.

James A. Miller Jr. Obituary
James A. Miller, Jr.
James A. Miller, Jr., 81, of Redding, CT passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of Shelby J. Miller.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Norfield Congregational Church, Weston, CT at a time to be announced in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Music on the Hill CT, 48 New Canaan Rd., Wilton, CT 06897 or to the Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston, CT 06883.
For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Feb. 9, 2020
