James A. Miller, Jr.
James A. Miller, Jr., 81, of Redding, CT passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of Shelby J. Miller.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Norfield Congregational Church, Weston, CT at a time to be announced in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Music on the Hill CT, 48 New Canaan Rd., Wilton, CT 06897 or to the Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston, CT 06883.
Published in News Times on Feb. 9, 2020