O'SULLIVAN, James A. of Newtown, CT, passed away on May 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen F. (Hunt) O'Sullivan. Devoted father of James P. O'Sullivan and his wife Nathalie of Weston, MA and Kevin M. O'Sullivan of San Francisco, CA. Loving grandfather of Sarah, Henry, and Ryan O'Sullivan. Brother of Thomas O'Sullivan of Long Island, NY. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. A private family burial will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel, CT. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer's Care, 694 Worcester St., Wellesley, MA 02482. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley, MA.



Published in Danbury News Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Memorial Mass
Burial
St. Mary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
May 8, 2020
It was a pleasure to serve as Jim's partner as special ministers at St. Mary. Always enjoyed his upbeat cheerfulness and the stories of his family of which he was so proud.
Bert Bodnar
Friend
