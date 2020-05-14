James M. Akerson
James M. Akerson of Bethel, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was 87 years old.
Jim was married to Alyce Akerson for 53 wonderful years before her passing in 2007. Jim is survived by his son, Doug, his wife, Lisa; his daughter, Valerie and three grandchildren: Andrew, Matthew and Charlotte.
Jim was born in Boston, MA to the late Irving and Florence Akerson and grew up in Fairfield, CT along with his sister, Marjorie. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a BS in Biology and Northeastern University with an MS in Chemistry.
Jim spent his career working for Gillette, The Food & Drug Administration and Clairol. He was a major contributor to the Cosmetics Toiletry Fragrance Association (CTFA) and the Society of Cosmetic Chemists (SCC) where he was elected President and Chairman in the mid-90s. Jim authored the Cosmetic Ingredient Dictionary widely used in industry today.
An avid stamp collector and opera enthusiast, he enjoyed taking his family camping and in his retirement cruising with his wife and friends. Jim would captivate an audience with his knowledge and many stories.
A private family service took place on May 7.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to: Metropolitan Opera (https://www.metopera.org/support/make-a-gift/commemorative-gifts/#memorial-gifts), Bethel Visiting Nurse Association, 70 Stony Hill Road, Bethel, CT 06801 or Bucks Beautiful, 85 East State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 14, 2020.