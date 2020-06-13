James B. Palardy, Sr.
James B. Palardy, Sr., 72, of Danbury, formerly of Bethel, devoted husband of Kathryn (Ledan) Palardy, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Tuesday, June 9th, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Danbury on March 8, 1948, son of the late Andrew and Rita (Coffey) Palardy. He was a graduate of Danbury High School.
Jim was a Veteran of the United States Navy. In addition to the USS Hornet he served on the USS Intrepid and was in Vietnam. He worked for the United States Postal Service in various local towns. He retired as a supervisor of the Southbury office after 30 years of employment. Upon retirement, Jim was a beloved member of the staff at the Cornell Memorial and Brookfield Funeral Homes.
Proud of his Irish heritage, Jim was a longtime member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians. He served as a past president of the AOH, volunteered in many capacities, and organized the yearly Father's Day Golf Outing. He was honored as a Hibernian of the Year in 2012. He also enjoyed being a member of the Wooster Hose Co.
Jim will be remembered for his great sense of humor and outgoing nature.
In addition to his cherished wife of 50 years, Kathy, he will be missed by his son, James B. Palardy Jr. and his wife, Kim; his daughter, Judy Thurston and her husband, Bill; his five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Robert; and his sisters, Pamela Surovy and Marita Palardy; several nieces, nephews, and beloved in-laws. He was predeceased by his brother, Andrew, Jr.
Memorial contributions in Jim's name, may be made to the AOH Scholarship Fund or to the American Cancer Society.
Services will be held at a date and time to be announced toward the end of July.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 13, 2020.