The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
809 Park Ave.
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Barrett


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Barrett Obituary
James T. "Jim" Barrett
BARRETT- James T. "Jim" passed peacefully on Feb. 26, 2019, at the age of 78, of Mount Dora, FL, formerly of Bethel, CT. Husband of Patricia (nee Wiehe). Father of Eileen Merrill (John), Tom Barrett (Stefanie), Scott Barrett (Carolyn) and Elizabeth Simpkins (David). Jim worked for the State of Connecticut, Juvenile Justice Division, as a Supervisory Probation Officer for 33 years. Visitation Mar. 15th from 6-8 p.m. at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ 08108. Mass celebrated, March 16th, 11 a.m. at St. John's Church, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. For more info or to share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in News Times on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now