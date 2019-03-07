|
|
James T. "Jim" Barrett
BARRETT- James T. "Jim" passed peacefully on Feb. 26, 2019, at the age of 78, of Mount Dora, FL, formerly of Bethel, CT. Husband of Patricia (nee Wiehe). Father of Eileen Merrill (John), Tom Barrett (Stefanie), Scott Barrett (Carolyn) and Elizabeth Simpkins (David). Jim worked for the State of Connecticut, Juvenile Justice Division, as a Supervisory Probation Officer for 33 years. Visitation Mar. 15th from 6-8 p.m. at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ 08108. Mass celebrated, March 16th, 11 a.m. at St. John's Church, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. For more info or to share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in News Times on Mar. 7, 2019