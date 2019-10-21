The News-Times Obituaries
|
1936 - 2019
James Brown Obituary
James E. Brown
October 14, 1936 - October 19, 2019James E, Brown, 83, of Wolcott, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019 at his daughter's home in Prospect surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Carole Nan (Larrivee) Brown.
James was born on October 14, 1936 in Danbury, CT, a son of the late William McKinley and Addie (Jones) Brown. He was a graduate of Danbury High School and proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. After serving, James worked as a psychiatric aide at Fairfield Hills in Newtown for many years before his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion Post 165 in Wolcott.
James leaves his two sons, Timothy E. Brown and his fiancé, Marion Herb of Beacon Falls, James L. Brown of Wolcott, one daughter, Patti Jo Brown and her partner, Dana Chateauneuf of Prospect and one predeceased daughter, Valerie E. Brown. He also leaves three grandchildren, Jenna Brown, Emily Sue Brown and Daniel Maldonado, one brother, David Brown of Brookfield, two sisters, Beverly Wade of Georgia and Mary-Kae Callahan of Danbury and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one brother, William "Billy" McKinley Brown and two sisters, Valerie E. Harty and Patricia Brown.
Arrangements: His funeral will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from Chase Parkway Memorial/Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT to the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Full military honors will follow the Mass. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at All Saints Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Legion Post 165, 1253 Wolcott Rd., Wolcott, CT 06716.
For more info or to send e-condolences, visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 22, 2019
