James Carpenter
Jimmy Carpenter, of Brookfield, beloved "Other Half" of Dora Agouras, has passed away peacefully under the care of Connecticut Hospice at the age of 46. He was born in Danbury on April 24, 1973, son of the late Robert and Susan (Hiscox) Carpenter, and a graduate of Brookfield High School.
Jimmy, successful business owner of A to Z Property Maintenance, which he has passed on to his son Daimeon Baity, whom he has mentored to continue on his success and legacy.
He will be sadly missed by his sons, Nicholas and Daimeon; daughters, Liah and Brooke (Brookie); brother Scott and his wife Pina; niece Morgan and nephew Luca; stepsister Melissa and husband David; goddaughter Hayden. He is also survived by "Momma" Maria Agouras (Dora's mother). Jimmy is predeceased by his step grandfather Edmond Sonntag and stepmother Sandi.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., in the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury.
Interment will be private and at the direction of the family.
Friends may call at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 30 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury on Tuesday from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m..
In lieu of flowers, the family requests your contributions in his memory to Ann's Place, 80 Saw Mill Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements
Published in News Times on Sept. 22, 2019