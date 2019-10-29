|
|
James L.Chevalier
Jan. 30, 1942- Oct. 20, 2019James L. (Jim) Chevalier passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was 77 years old. Son of the late Robert and Beatrice (Kane) Chevalier, he was born January 30, 1942.
Jim graduated with his Doctorate Degree from Case, in Cleveland, Ohio. He owned and managed Mac's Quick Lube in Danbury, CT, for the past 21 years.
Jim is survived by his wife Margaret at home; his sons, Jim Chevalier and his wife Megan of Larchmont, NY, Greg Chevalier of Woodstock, GA, his daughter Alicia Chevalier of Alexandria, VA; his brothers, Bob Chevalier and his wife Kathy of Cincinnati, OH and Tom Chevalier and his wife Terese of Middleburgh Heights, OH, his three grandchildren, Jane, Kennedy, and Portland.
Jim's job with the Department of Defense moved the family across the Midwest, allowing them to collect memories and lifelong friends in Ohio, Virginia, Michigan, Missouri, Wisconsin, New York, and beyond.
A memorial service will be held at Saints John and Paul Church, 280 Weaver Street, Larchmont, NY, on Saturday, November 9th at 9:45 a.m.
Jim was a huge fan of soccer and spent countless hours on the field, cheering, coaching and refereeing all three of his kids – and his granddaughters, too. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Youth Soccer Organization. https://greatnonprofits.org/org/american-youth-soccer-organization-1
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 845-782-8185, www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 31, 2019