James "Doug" Doran
James "Doug" Doran, 64, of Danbury, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Regional Hospice Center for Comfort Care & Healing.
Mr. Doran was born in Danbury, February 18, 1955, a son of Rita (Dwyer) and Jack Doran. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Danbury High School.
In 1979, Mr. Doran was appointed to the Danbury Fire Dept. as a career firefighter and retired in 2004 after 25 years of service.
He is survived by four sisters, Donna (Bob) Parille, Mary Ann Doran, Peggy Doran and Dorene Doran; three brothers, two brothers, Jack (Judy) Doran and Bill (Ruth) Doran; three aunts, Mary Flynn, Anna Gazek, and Dottie Dwyer as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and several cousins.
In addition to his parents, Doug was predeceased by his paternal grandmother Mary (Bleh) Doran, maternal grandparents, William and Lena ("Granny") Dwyer (he shared a birthday with his granny, and this was a special connection).
Funeral services and burial will be private. There will be no calling hours.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the medical staff, nursing staff and caregivers who helped him (and us), and ask that in lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to Regional Hospice & Palliative Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Jan. 28, 2020