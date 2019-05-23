James F. Brawley

James Francis Brawley, age 89, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Heritage Hall in Leesburg, VA.

Born Saturday, February 8, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late James B. and Frances (Peavy) Brawley.

Jim grew up in Bethel, Connecticut and was an athlete who played basketball and baseball at Danbury State Teachers College, now Western Connecticut State University. He loved playing, coaching and watching sports and was an avid golfer. He proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Korean War. He was a teacher, guidance counselor and coach in Bethel, Connecticut for 11 years. He worked for 24 years in the U.S. Forest Service in Oregon and Washington, DC, administering federal programs for youth and older Americans. He retired in 1986 as Assistant Director for Human Resource Programs.

Jim (affectionately known as "Pop" by all) loved his family, and especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. He is survived by his three sons: Jay Brawley (Shirley) of Leesburg, VA, Joe Brawley of Leesburg, VA, and John Brawley of New Fairfield, CT, and his four grandchildren: Ben (Suzie), Anna (Mat), Connor and Wilson and great-granddaughter Vivian.

The family will receive friends on Friday May 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle SE, Leesburg, VA 20176. Interment will be in Danbury, Connecticut at a later date.

