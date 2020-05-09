James F. Edelmann
James F. Edelmann, 88, of Bethel, CT passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday. He was the husband of Angela A. (Monticelli) Edelmann.
Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel, CT. Due to social gathering limitations, all those attending must remain in their cars.
For a complete obituary or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Danbury News Times on May 9, 2020.