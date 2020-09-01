James Fitzgerald

Dr. James G. FitzgeraldDr. James G. Fitzgerald, 82, of Danbury, husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" (nee Sullivan) Fitzgerald, died on Monday evening, August 31, 2020 at Maplewood of Danbury from complications following COVID-19 recovery.Jim was born in the Bronx, NY, August 6, 1938, a son of Michael and Mai (Clancy) Fitzgerald. He attended Rice High School of Harlem, graduated from Iona College with a Bachelor of Arts degree, City College of New York with a Master's degree in Economics and a doctorate degree from Fordham University.Dr. Fitzgerald was a retired special education instructor with the Northern Westchester, NY School System and an advocate of the Special Olympics.A resident of Danbury since 1975, he was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and a member of St. Gregory the Great Parish of Danbury.He is survived by a grandson, Logan Fitzgerald; two brothers, Stephen Fitzgerald and his wife Janet and Michael Fitzgerald; nephews, John Fitzgerald and Matthew Fitzgerald and his wife Maggie and their daughter Madeline; nieces, Susan Matter and her husband Gary and their children Michael and Caitlyn, Nancy Lischinsky and her husband John and their children, Claire and Stephen, and Christine Demaras and her husband Gregg and their daughter Lucy.In addition to his wife and parents, Dr. Fitzgerald was predeceased by a son Jeffrey.Due to the pandemic health crisis, funeral services and interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.