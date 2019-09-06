|
|
James G. Brady
James G. Brady, 67 passed away unexpectedly at Sebastian River Medical Center in Sebastian, Florida on August 24, 2019.
He leaves behind his loving daughter Jessica Brady Hartman, her husband William Hartman, his two grandchildren Collin and Joshua Hartman. He also leaves behind his loving partner Bonita McBreairty and her daughter Kayla Giacomi.
James was born to the late Barbara (Pearson) and James Brady on October 23, 1951 in Norwalk Connecticut. He was the oldest of four sons, Mark, and Gary Brady and predeceased by Richard Brady. He worked at Kimberly Clark for a number of years, closing out his career at H&T Waterbury, Inc. in 2014.
He enjoyed helping others with any and all handyman work that needed to be done, passionate about boating and loved spending time with his family and most of all his beloved cat Moose. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
There are no calling hours. Friends and family are welcome to pay respects at the burial service in the Saint Mary Garden Columbarium at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Saint Mary's Cemetery, 110 North Street in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to at or 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in News Times on Sept. 8, 2019