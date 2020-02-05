|
|
James J. Hanley Sr
God called upon James J. Hanley Sr. to join him in Heaven on January 29th, 2020, his response was "Here I am Lord". James Hanley was born on the 10th of July 1924 in Forest Hills, NY turning 95 years old this past year, he lived a long "good life" surrounded by his family who adored him.
James graduated St. John's Preparatory Suma Cum Laude. During his Freshman year at Cornell University he voluntarily enlisted in the Navy to serve and protect our country in WWII. He attended Officer Training at Cornell then active duty as Quartermaster 3rd Class in the American Arena, Asiatic Pacific Area, Philippine Liberation as a Navigator and received the Victory Medal, Expert Rifleman and others for his valor. He served on the USS Arkansas narrowly escaping the fate of the Arizona then the USS McCoy Reynolds. He saved countless lives and he cherished the memory of shaking General MacArthur's hand at the signing of the peace treaty. He came home following the war and received his Bachelor's degree from Fordham University and married the girl he fell in love with at "first sight" who waited for him to return from the war five years later. His mission to serve and protect didn't end in WWII, he then dedicated the next 29 years of his life as a New York City Police Officer, retiring a Lieutenant Detective.
James worked on the Youth squad and as Narcotics Detective; he committed his career to getting drugs off the streets and getting children out of gangs. James Hanley's greatest accomplishments are a legacy that was filled with unconditional love, integrity, strength, humor, honor and valor. To one who has lived such an extraordinary life, one can only hope to lead by such an example.
James was a devoted son, brother, husband, brother-in-law, uncle, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born to the late James J. Hanley and Mary A. nee Gordon, and predeceased by the love of his life just two months ago, Mary T. Hanley nee Conneely, together they would've celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year, in love, life and death they could not be parted long, Brother John P. Hanley, sisters Kathleen Ledogar and Marie Garrahan. Survived by six children: James J. Hanley, III, John Hanley, Mary Chaber and her husband George, Margaret Boulanger and her husband Dan, Jerome Hanley and his wife Karen, Maureen Hanley; his 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with two more on the way, nephews, nieces, cousins, fellow sailors, men in blue and friends far and wide.
Calling hours for James will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, Connecticut 06810. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Church, 8 Robinson Ave., Danbury, CT. Burial will follow at Saint Peter Cemetery, 71 Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury, CT.
Published in News Times on Feb. 6, 2020