James R. Healey

James (Jim) R. Healey of Sandy Hook passed away at home on February 22, 2019, with his wife and daughter by his side. He fought a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease, Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and Heart Failure. Born in Hartford, CT, Jim was the son of James J. Healey and Catherine (Behan) Healey. Jim left a powerful mark on all who knew him as a wonderful husband, father, brother and uncle. His strong Catholic faith and his love of family were most important to him. He will always be remembered as a kind, compassionate thoughtful man. Until his illness, Jim and wife Lynda were inseparable, involved in charity work through St. Rose of Lima Parish in Newtown. Together they were Eucharistic and Nursing Home Ministers visiting the sick and conducting Catholic Prayer Services at Masonicare and Lockwood Lodge for over 20 Years. The Diocese of Bridgeport awarded them 3 awards including the Father Rufin Compassionate Care Award. Over the years, Jim was an usher, social concerns member (working on food and clothing drives), currency engineer, carnival worker, and Third Degree Knight of Columbus where he was awarded the Knight of the Year in 2003. He was employed by Aetna Life Insurance for 35 Years as a Medical and Disability Underwriter. After retirement he worked at Club New fit in Newtown.

He loved the outdoors, biking, skiing and especially camping with his family in Maine, Cape Cod and Canada. Jim is survived by his loving wife Lynda Healey, a beloved daughter Ellen Healey of Woodbury, his brother Robert (Angela) Healey of Newport, RI, sisters, Teresa (Edward) Mastella of Enfield, and Maureen (Bruce) Hannifin of West Hartford, brothers-in law Richard Welch of Colebrook, Michael (Cindy) Postolowski of Bloomfield and David (Mary Beth) Postolowski of Saudi Arabia and Lexington, KY and many nieces and nephews. Also, his three adoring dogs, Timmy, Mickey and Maggie.

He was predeceased by a daughter Gwenyth Ann Healey, a sister Patricia Welch, his in-laws Joan and Michael Postolowski and brother-in-law Steven Postolowski.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family in celebrating Mr. Healey's life on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown.

Due to renovations at St. Rose of Lima Church, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 24 Dodgingtown Road, Bethel on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to St. Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown, CT 06470. Published in News Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary